Why BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Ultra (UOS) are defying current market downturn

By EWN • 13 January 2023 • 11:00

A severe bear market has cast a dark cloud over the crypto sphere in the last few months. Many investors have made losses, and there seems to be a lot of fear and uncertainty in the market. However, coins like BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Ultra (UOS) have continued to rise high despite the market conditions.

Let’s find out why.

3 reasons why BudBlockz is defying the current market downturn

BudBlockz is the first ever decentralised online e-commerce platform created to provide access to the global cannabis industry.

BudBlock’s mission is to provide new and experienced cannabis enthusiasts with a global, 24/7 marketplace where they can securely access legal cannabis products.

BudBlockz also allows cannabis lovers to participate in the industry by purchasing Ganja Guruz NFTS. Ganja Guruz NFTS is a collection of 10,000 cannabis-inspired artworks that represent partial ownership of BudBlockz farms and dispensaries.

The BudBlockz team is working on building several cannabis-based businesses, including farms and dispensaries. These businesses will be distributed across the globe in countries such as the Czech Republic, Spain, Belgium, California, Portugal, and Amsterdam.

Those who reside outside Cannabis-friendly jurisdictions can still invest in Ganja Guruz NFTS and hence contribute to the legal cannabis industry without being in direct contact with cannabis.

BudBlockz also offers a lounge area and a gaming section that is only accessible to full members. The gaming arcade, known as BudBlockz arcade, is a place where cannabis lovers can play retro-inspired games from the 90s and earn rewards in form of BLUNT.

BudBlockz lounge provides investors with up-to-date information on the industry. For instance, full members of the BudBlockz ecosystem get information about new cannabis-related regulations, the state of the cannabis industry, and the hottest opportunities to pursue.

BudBlockz has been rising steadily since its private sale sold out a few weeks ago. Investors have shown a massive interest in the coin, even in its very early stages, making BudBlockz one of the few coins that are showing returns despite the crypto winter.

But what exactly is causing BudBlockz to rise? Here are 3 reasons

BudBlockz is well-positioned in a growing industry

BudBlock’s main focus is the cannabis industry. This is an industry that is growing at unprecedented rates as more governments legalize the use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes.

The BLUNT token has utility

The BLUNT token is the native coin of the BudBlockz ecosystem. Holding and staking BLUNT is a great way to earn interest as the coin grows and also make extra income in form of staking rewards. The BLUNT token also plays a vital role in the BudBlockz e-commerce platform.

BudBlockz solves real-world problems

BudBlockz is designed to solve major problems in the cannabis industry. For instance, the platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain to give investors access to the De-Fi system in Ethereum. This makes it easy for cannabis entrepreneurs to raise funds for their ventures. BudBlockz also solves major supply chain-related problems in the cannabis industry.

Ultra (UOS) is also on the rise

Ultra is a decentralised publishing platform for video games and content related to video games. The platform also provides other gaming services such as live streams, community forums, promoting games, tournament participation, and a marketplace for digital goods. The UOS token has been showing positive price increases and is expected to continue on the same trend.

Final Word

BudBlockz is a valuable platform that is designed to revolutionize the cannabis sector. As we move deeper into 2023, and hopefully away from the crypto winter, BudBlockz will continue to be the expert’s pick when it comes to cryptocurrency investments.

Purchase or learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Sponored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido