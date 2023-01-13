UPDATE: Police say the world champion marksman committed suicide

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 January 2023 • 7:54

07:50 (January 13) – Ballesteros is now known to have committed suicide having shot himself in the head whilst parked in his car outside a shopping centre in Madrid.

The reasons for the suicide are as yet unknown, however, there are suggestions that the suicide rate among national policemen is higher than normal and is of concern. Some believe that the issue needs investigating to understand what is causing some to take this drastic action.

#JorgeBallesteros policía nacional y campeón mundial de tiro SE HA SUICIDADO de un disparo en su coche‼️#BastaYa de metáforas‼️ Hay que preguntarse qué está ocurriendo con tantos suicidios de guardias civiles y policía‼️ No vale esconderlo porque es algo muy grave‼️ — José Javier Bueno Mesa (@jjavierbueno) January 11, 2023

16:42 (January 11) – The world champion shooter and marksman Jorge Ballesteros has died aged just 39 according to the Spanish Federation of Olympic Shooting (RFEDETO).



The Federation confirmed the death of the national policeman and the most successful shooter in Spanish history, on Wednesday, January 11.

⚫⚫⚫ JORGE BALLESTEROS, EL MEJOR DEPORTISTA ESPAÑOL 🇪🇸 DE IPSC DE LA HISTORIA, FALLECE A LOS 39 AÑOS, SUMIENDO AL MUNDO DEL TIRO 🔫 EN UN PROFUNDO DOLOR 🔝 Campeón mundial 🌐 2017 en Open, sumaba también tres Europeos, seis Extreme Europe Open y 17 campeonatos de España. pic.twitter.com/tWNKwKifmq — RFEDETO (@rfedeto) January 10, 2023

In addition to winning the world championship achieved in 2017, he also won three European championships, six Extreme Europe Opens and 17 Spanish championships.

The cause of death is unknown and is currently under investigation after he was found injured inside his car outside the shopping centre of La Vaguada (Madrid).

He was transferred to the hospital where he passed away.

RFEDETO said in a tweet: “The RFEDETO expresses its desolation for the terrible loss of a great shooter and an exceptional human being, a gentleman in sport and in life.”

The Federation said that Ballesteros came from the most distinguished family of shooters and represented Spain a little over a month ago at the World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The World champion marksman came 15th with the title going to a 22-year-old American Christian Sailer.

