Big Eyes Coin is climbing the 2023 Crypto ladder with ease alongside Cardano and Solana

In 2022, panic spread like a wildfire through an unstable crypto market as a result of two major crashes. But upon entering 2023 some cryptocurrencies are beginning to soar and provide maximum returns to seasoned investors and crypto enthusiasts. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are three well-supported, seasoned cryptos supported by strong blockchain technology.

Big Eyes Coin reaching new heights

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new cryptocurrency token, recently reached a massive $13 million in its presale. The cryptocurrency features an array of exciting features including a decentralised platform, smart contracts, straightforward token purchases, security measures, charitable pursuits and even more enticing offers to attract users.

Big Eyes Coin has its own NFT collection, even recently announcing the launch of its exclusive new club ‘Sushi Crew’. Sushi Crew gives users a platform to trade, buy and sell Big Eyes NFTs. Big Eyes Coin is also known for its charitable pursuits, setting aside a charity wallet storing 5% of all BIG tokens. The tokens go towards saving the world’s oceans and aquatic life. Big Eyes Coin gains bouts of popularity daily, already and to join the highly regarded presale, check out the links at the end of the article.

Speedy And Scalable Solana

Solana (SOL) was created in 2017 and is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market so far. It has experienced masses of success as a decentralised blockchain. Solana’s known for its high speeds, scalability, and low transaction fees.

Currently, there is speculation surrounding a new token, token 22, that will be able to collect royalties on transfers, ownership, and hidden payments.

Solana (SOL) entered 2023 on a high, increasing in price from $9.8 to $13 in under a week. This led to a spike in Solana (SOL) trading volume, with some analysts suggesting Solana (SOL) may even return to its all-time highs in 2023. Although this may purely be optimism, Solana (SOL) has great utility and applications throughout DeFi, making it likely to be an important spearhead in the future of cryptocurrency. Solana’s price increased by nearly 65 percent in, making it the best-performing top 20 coins this year.

Should Solana’s price continue to increase, Solana could be a worthwhile investment in 2023.

Cardano an alternative to Ethereum?

Cardano (ADA) was launched in 2017 as a third-generation blockchain, following the first and second generations, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Cardano allows its users to create tokens, decentralised applications (dApps) and other applications for scalable blockchain networks.

Cardano (ADA) claims to be a more flexible, secure, and profitable platform in comparison to Ethereum (ETH) and other decentralised platforms. Cardano was designed to improve the architecture of Ethereum (ETH) by prioritising stability, scalability and speed. Currently, Cardano is one of the most technically advanced cryptocurrencies available. This makes it a stand-out cryptocurrency to invest in for a profitable return. Cardano is home to several DeFi benefits, including NFTs, lending protocols, Exchanges, Marketplaces and others.

Crypto analysts have predicted that investing in Cardano (ADA) could lead to higher values and bring huge profits to users.

