BREAKING – Everton F.C. directors told to stay at home – ´Credible threat to their safety´

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 January 2023 • 14:20

Everton F.C. has said that their directors have been told to stay away from today´s game citing a “credible threat to their safety.”

The announcement came on Saturday, January 14 with fans planning a protest following last week´s loss and recent dismal performance.

The club said that security advisors have told Chairman Bill Kenwright, Chief Executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-executive Director Graeme Sharp to stay away from the ground and the area.

Everton F.C. said it was “a profoundly sad day” for the club.

A statement issued by the club said: “The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression – at recent home matches.

“This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds.”

The club´s safety and security advisor issued a statement as well, which said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

Without a win since October, fans are said to be furious and have planned a sit-down protest at the ground today. The club is due to play bottom of the league Southampton.

The directors are not the only ones that have been targeted, with the owner Farhad Moshiri, and Manager Frank Lampard also being targeted. However, only the directors are said to have been targeted today resulting in the instruction to stay away given the “credible threat to their safety.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.