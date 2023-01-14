BREAKING: Four injured, including one child, after drive-by shooting outside London church during funeral

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 18:08

Four injured, including one child, after drive-by shooting outside London church during funeral

Four people have been injured, including a seven-year-old girl, after a drive-by shooting occurred outside a church where a funeral was taking place in St Pancras, London.

A drive-by shooting outside a church in north London this afternoon, Saturday, January 14, has left four people injured. Among those wounded is said to be a seven-year-old girl, as reported by MyLondon.

The incident occurred outside St Aloysius church on Phoenix Road, just after 2pm. Mourners were reportedly attending a double funeral for 50-year-old Fresia Calderon and her 20-year-old daughter, Sara Sanchez, in St Pancras. The two had passed away in November within one month of each other.

Emergency services were deployed to the location opposite Euston railway station to treat the injured. According to the Metropolitan Police, all four injured were female and sustained gunshot wounds when the unidentified attackers performed a drive-by shooting. The three wounded adults were aged 54, 48, and 41.

A police spokesperson said that none of them suffered life-threatening injuries although the 48-year-old could have potential ‘life-changing’ trauma. All four were transferred to a but there has been no update on their conditions.

One witness told a MyLondon reporter who attended the scene: “No one knew if it was a bomb or gunman. We were looking for places to hide. We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare leave before. It was not nice”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.