Dallas Zoo in Texas closed after a clouded leopard escapes its enclosure

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 0:46

Image of Dallas Zoo in Texas. Credit: Google maps - Edith Simmons

After a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure, Dallas Zoo closed its doors to the public while a search was conducted for the missing creature.

Dallas Zoo in Texas is closed this evening, Friday, January 13, after one of its animals escaped. Police officers have joined the zoo’s officials in their search for Nova, a clouded leopard, as reported by Sky News.

The Zoo is closed today due to a serious situation. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Nova managed to free herself from her enclosure earlier today and is believed to be hiding out somewhere on the grounds of the 106-acre facility. The creature is said to not be dangerous to humans and has probably climbed a tree said Harrison Edell, the executive vice president of animal care and conservation for the oldest zoo in Texas.

Speaking with ABC, Mr Edell said that the leopard had probably slipped out through a break in the enclosure’s wire fence. “If anything, she’s real nervous and afraid of people”, he explained. Her sister Luna remains safely inside he added.

Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Clouded leopards usually reach around 20-25lb (9-11kg) in weight and originate from China and Southeast Asia.

An appeal posted on Twitter received hundreds of thousands of views after the zoo captioned it ‘Code Blue’. “Its habitat is a dense forest, and it is designed for life in the treetops. It is bigger than a house cat and smaller than most bobcats. If you think you see the animals, please do not approach the animal”, read the message.