Failed assassination attempt on Alexei Kichigin, pro-Russian head of Berdyansk region administration

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 1:56

Image of burning vehicle after car bomb exploded. Credit: Telegram Vladimir Rogov

Alexei Kichigin, the pro-Russian head of the administration of the Berdyansk region escaped an attempted assassination uninjured after his car exploded.

Alexei Kichigin, the pro-Russian head of the administration of the Berdyansk region survived an attempted assassination on Friday, January 13. As announced by city officials, it is alleged that Ukrainian special operatives planted a car bomb to eliminate him.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We Are Together With Russia’ movement posted a message on his official Telegram channel to explain what had happened, reportedly on Michurin street.



Rogov wrote: “On January 13, 2023, at 19:30, a terrorist act was committed by blowing up in Berdyansk a booby-trapped car of the head of the military-civil administration of Berdyansk district Kichigin Alexey Nikolayevich”.

He continued: “By a lucky coincidence, the official was not injured as he noticed a suspicious object on the bottom of the car just in time The force of the explosion was equal to about 1 kg of TNT explosive”.

“The failed action against the civilian official, who has nothing to do with military affairs, will not affect the work of the Berdyansk district military-civil administration in any way. The terrorist entity UGIL must be destroyed!”, he concluded.

