UPDATE – British Iranian former Iran deputy defence minister executed

06:50 (January 14) – The British Iranian national and former Deputy Defence Minister in Iran, has been executed.

Akbari, who was sentenced to death by hanging, was accused of being an MI6 spy who passed on sensitive military intelligence to his British handlers.

Iran said that he had received €1,8 million euros, £265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.

Iran’s state media also said that he had played a role in the death of an important Iranian nuclear scientist., Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran. That attack was blamed at the time on Israel.

Akbari had professed his innocence throughout although he did admit a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.

He spent a little over the ee years in jail during which time multiple attempts to have a stay of execution were unsuccessful.

18:50 (January 11) – The former Iranian Deputy Defence Minister Alireza Akbari, a British Iranian national, has been sentenced to death after being charged with spying for MI6.