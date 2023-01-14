Guinness World Records confirm Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ as fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 19:06

Image of Prince Harry's book titled 'Spare'. Credit: [email protected]

Prince Harry’s book titled ‘Spare’ has been confirmed as the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever by Guinness World Records.

As announced by Guinness World Records today, Friday, January 13, Prince Harry’s controversial, tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. It reportedly shifted a massive 1.43 million copies during its first day on sale in the UK, US, and Canada.

This record was previously held by Barack Obama for his fourth book in 2020, titled, A Promised Land. It sold 887,000 copies on its release day.

‘Spare’ was launched in the US with a print run of two million copies, and a second print run has now been scheduled in order to meet the huge demand. These superlative sales figures for Harry’s book are made even more impressive when considering the fact that it was leaked five days early in Spain.

This meant that most of the revelations contained in the pages – including details of Harry’s drug use and a fight with his older brother Prince William – made global headlines days before the book officially hit shelves on January 10.

A statement released by the book’s publisher confirmed: “The first full day of sales of ‘Spare’ represents the largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book ever published by Penguin Random House”.

The Duke of Sussex promoted the book heavily before its release by giving interviews on ITV, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 60 Minutes, and Good Morning America.

During his chat with Stephen Colbert, Harry replied, “of course”, when asked if the royal family were engaged in an active campaign to undermine the book. Harry also agreed that the British press was being “aided and abetted” by his family in order to attack him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry later said, “we wouldn’t have got to this moment” when asked what things would be like if his mother, Princess Diana, was still alive. “There is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same”. he added.

The landmark publication is finally here! Full of insight, revelation, and self-examination, SPARE chronicles Prince Harry’s journey with raw honesty. The official #PrinceHarryMemoir is out today, with the audiobook read by the author. Visit https://t.co/fL1z5atYxi pic.twitter.com/gAAtD8F15u — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) January 10, 2023

___________________________________________________________

