Javea businessman issues warning after he is robbed at knifepoint

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 January 2023 • 16:47

The Vape Lounge - Image VapeLounge.es

A local Javea business owner, who was robbed at knifepoint on December 30, has issued a warning to others who live in and around the city.

Vape Lounge owner John Diamond was woken by two men of African descent looking for money. The two men were hooded making it difficult for them to be identified, however, it is clear that they were brought up in or came from the UK.

Although he was not able to identify the men, they repeatedly said to him in an East London accent “where´s the money bruv.” With no cash kept in the house, they took computers and jewellery before fleeing.

John, who lives in Pinosol, has nothing but praise for the police who he believes will catch the culprits. But he issued an appeal to anyone who may have information to contact the police on 112.

He also urged residents to join the neighbourhood watch and to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property.

John doesn´t believe that his experience of being robbed at knifepoint is common, with the assailants likely to be visitors to what is generally a safe town.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.