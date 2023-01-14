Javea businessman issues warning after he is robbed at knifepoint

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 January 2023 • 16:47
The Vape Lounge - Image VapeLounge.es
Vape Lounge owner John Diamond was woken by two men of African descent looking for money. The two men were hooded making it difficult for them to be identified, however, it is clear that they were brought up in or came from the UK.
Although he was not able to identify the men, they repeatedly said to him in an East London accent “where´s the money bruv.” With no cash kept in the house, they took computers and jewellery before fleeing.
John, who lives in Pinosol, has nothing but praise for the police who he believes will catch the culprits. But he issued an appeal to anyone who may have information to contact the police on 112.
He also urged residents to join the neighbourhood watch and to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property.
John doesn´t believe that his experience of being robbed at knifepoint is common, with the assailants likely to be visitors to what is generally a safe town.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.