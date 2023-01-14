Mossos investigating after hunter accidentally shoots and kills a man in Lleida’s Vall d’Aran

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 20:22

Image of Val d'Aran in Lleida. Credit: Google maps - jesus aguiar garcia

A man was accidentally shot and killed by a hunter in Lleida’s Vall d’Aran.

According to the Mossos d’Esquadra, an elderly man died this morning, Saturday, January 14, in Canejan, in Lleida’s Vall d’Aran region. He is believed to have been accidentally shot and killed by a hunter.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatality. The deceased was not participating in the hunt which was taking place in the Heisha Barrada area.

The Pompiers-Emergencies and Environment officers of the Conselh Generau d’Aran received notice of the event at 11:22am. They immediately deployed a rescue helicopter and a crew from the Pompiers de Aran Mountain Rescue Group to the location.

A patrol of GRM Environment officers and officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra were also dispatched to the scene, as reported by elperiodico.com.

Just one year ago, in Argentona, a cyclist became a paraplegic after receiving a stray bullet from a hunter while riding on a forest road. Francesc Jimenez has been battling ever since to change the legislation and ask that they be forced to signalise hunting drives, as well as carry out controls on hunters.

