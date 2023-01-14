New Big Eyes Coin 200% bonus launch offer – LAUNCHBIGEYES200 as it prepares to overtake Apecoin and Dogecoin

By EWN • 14 January 2023 • 11:30

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an exciting new bonus launch offer that you do not want to miss out on. Big Eyes Coin is known for keeping its community as its top priority and is dedicated to drawing wealth into the DeFi world. Big Eyes Coin promises decentralisation at the core of the ecosystem, with users becoming a part of the Network’s developmental and expanding process as long as, they are holders of the token.

Now with the announcement of a new offer titled ‘Launch Bonanza’, excitement is beginning to circulate. By using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, users will receive a whopping 200% bonus, bringing the Big Eyes launch even closer. Big Eyes Coin will launch immediately if 12 million is raised by the end of January.

Want to bring the BIG launch even closer? Just follow the link http://bit.ly/3CHvJPM and use the promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200.

What there is to know about ApeCoin

ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency designed to support the development of a decentralised web3, inspired by its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community. While the price per token and market capitalisation has recently taken a hit, the ApeCoin DAO has remained active and is implementing improvements voted on by the community members to continue its expansion in Web3.

Today, there are 361,250,000 ApeCoin tokens in circulation. This ERC-20 token is available for purchase on the open market through a crypto exchange. The current price per token is trading is almost $5, with a market capitalisation of around $1.6 billion.

Was Meme Coin Dogecoin’s hype short-lived?

During 2022, the buzz surrounding meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) quietened down somewhat and serious investors have sought out less-risky assets during the market downturn. Dogecoin is now trading at $0.07, down 90% from its all-time high of $0.74.

While Dogecoin experienced some minor spikes over the course of 2022 — mostly due to Elon Musk and Twitter-related buzz — it’s no secret this crypto is facing a moment of truth in 2023. It has now been almost a decade since its launch, and the digital currency has never been able to crack the $1 price point. If it is going to do it in 2023, then a change needs to occur.

Upon purchasing $10 worth of Big Eyes using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 it will show as 30$ (200% bonus) on the buy page.

If Big Eyes do not reach the 12 million goal by the end of January, the pre-sale will continue as normal (The code is active until Feb 3 23:59 UTC +0).

If everyone doubles their previous purchases Big Eyes will launch instantly.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Launch code: LAUNCHBIGEYES200

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

