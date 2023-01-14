Nicholas Lyndhurst lands role in Frasier reboot as a boozy Englishman

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 January 2023 • 15:01

Nicholas Lyndhurst, Cassidy Janson, Danielle de Niese & Kelsey Grammer – Image Geature Flash Photography Shutterstock.com

The Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst has landed his first role since the death of his son, with the actor to play a boozy Englishman in a reboot of the American hit show Frasier.

Now 61, Lyndhurst will play the mischievous and boozy university professor Alan Cornwall alongside the show’s star actor Kelsey Grammer. The two appeared recently together in a play.

Lyndhurst had not acted since the death of his son Archie from a brain haemorrhage back in September 2020, he was just 19 at the time. Speaking about his death Lyndhurst said: “Lucy and I are utterly grief-stricken.”

The reboot of Frasier will see the star of the show move to a new city, with new challenges to face and new relationships to forge.

According to the Sun on Saturday, January 14 the show will kick off with “Frasier has re-entered the building!” Lyndhurst is the first actor to be announced for the Frasier reboot with no other names mentioned as yet although filming is believed to have already started.

