14 January 2023

Image of Russian tanks. Credit: Le Studio / Shutterstock.com

Serbian volunteers have allegedly arrived in the n Zaporizhzhia region and enlisted in the Russian Sudoplatov volunteer battalion.

As announced on Friday, January 13, by Evgeny Balitsky, the Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Serbian troops have joined the ranks of the Russian volunteer battalion named after Pavel Sudoplatov.

Posting on his official Telegram channel, Balitsky wrote: “The Pavel Sudoplatov battalion was replenished with volunteers from fraternal Serbia who arrived in the Zaporizhzhia region to protect our borders”.

According to Balitsky, back in Serbia these men served in the military police and are masters of martial arts. “The guys from Belgrade are real patriots. Our brothers-in-arms arrived in the Zaporizhzhia region, despite the prohibition of Serbian law on Serbian citizens to participate in the NVO”, he continued.

“Today they stood in line with our guys, proving, not in word, but in deed, loyalty to Russia and readiness to fight against Nazism”, added the acting governor.

At the end of December, Balitsky reported that the Pavel Sudoplatov battalion was already performing a certain set of tasks in the rear, but had not yet been sent to the front line.

In September, he signed a decree on the creation of three volunteer battalions in the Zaporizhzhia region – named after Sudoplatov, named after St Andrew, as well as the Slavic Guard battalion, as reported by tass.ru.

