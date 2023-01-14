Third batch of classified documents discovered at Joe Biden’s home in Delaware

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 19:54

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

A third batch of classified documents has been uncovered at US President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

It has been revealed today, Saturday, January 14, that another batch of classified documents has been uncovered at US President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. As with the previously found files, these also date back to his time as Vice-President.

Today’s discovery was made by Mr Biden’s personal attorneys, adding to the other classified documents found earlier this week. Because they were not authorised to view the documents, the president’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, had to be called in.

According to Fox News, Sauber explained: “Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department”.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them”, Sauber added.

These are the third set of documents to be found in the space of one week. Last Thursday 12, a batch was found in Biden’s garage. Another set of documents was found in the office of the Penn Biden Centre think tank in Washington D.C. on Monday 9.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that the DoJ had appointed a special counsel to investigate whether Joe Biden mishandled classified information during his time in private life.

“People know I take classified materials seriously. I’m going to get a chance to speak on this soon, God willing. We’re going to see all this unfold”, the president said after Thursday’s discovery.

