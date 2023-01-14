TikTok Waffler69 famed for eating weird foods suffers heart attack and dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 January 2023 • 16:38

Waffler69 - Image TikTok

A TikTok star famous for guzzling weird, bizarre and unusual foods has died at the age of 33.

Clayton Claydorm told fans in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, January 14, that his brother Waffler69 (Taylor LeJeune) had died.

Waffler69 had more than 1.8 million followers who enjoyed watching his oddball videos in which he ate unusual, odd and at times expired foods.

Claydorm said: “My brother Taylor… has passed away around 10 pm on January 11th, 2023, from a presumed heart attack.

“He was rushed to the hospital, and I want to say an hour and a half later, he passed away. This is still pretty new.

“I don’t know what’s going to be happening in the near future… but I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know.”

He added that he raised the alarm after his mother called them saying that she needed to take him to the hospital as he was struggling to breathe.

An ambulance was called and the paramedics rushed to the hospital but they were unable to save his life.

Fans have paid their respects to the TikTok Star Waffler69, as they have contributed to the GoFundMe page which is raising money to cover the funeral costs and medical expenses.

Claydorm said he has been blown away by the response from fans of the weird food-eating brother with more than $12,000 (€11,100) already raised. He said: “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family.”

