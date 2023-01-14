Turkish President Erdogan files criminal complaint over effigy-hanging incident in Sweden

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 2:25

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: [email protected]

As a result of the incident in Stockholm, Sweden, where a life-size effigy of Turkish President Erdogan was hung in public, he instructed his lawyer to file a criminal complaint.

Huseyin Aydin, the lawyer for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced on Friday, January 13, that a criminal complaint had been filed by his client.

The case relates to the incident that occurred in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Thursday 12, when a life-size effigy of Erdogan was hung from a pole as a protest.

The complaint was filed with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said Aydin. It reportedly demands that an investigation be conducted by the Swedish authorities into the event in order to identify and locate the perpetrators. Members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are suspected of being involved.

Posting on social media this Friday, Aydin wrote: “A criminal complaint was filed with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office demanding an investigation to be launched against the perpetrators of the demonstrations in Stockholm targeting our President that constitutes a crime, which was understood to have been organized by the terrorist organization PKK”.

Thursday’s incident was immediately condemned by Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s communications director. As a result, Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden’s ambassador, was summoned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara.

They expressed a strong desire for Sweden to fulfil the terms of the agreement signed in Madrid last June by Turkey, Sweden, and Finland, as reported by gerceknews.com.

Following the event, Tobias Billstrom, Sweden’s Foreign Minister, commented: Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent”. He added that the government in Stockholm distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives.

