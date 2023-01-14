UK to provide 12 sophisticated Challenger tanks to Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 January 2023 • 15:35

Challenger 2 tank – Image Martin Hiberd Shutterstock.com

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to tell him that the UK will supply 12 Challenger tanks to help the country drive out the invading Russian forces.

The news on Saturday, January 14 was welcomed by the Ukrainian forces who have struggled to gain the upper hand with equipment that is inferior and often outdated.

Russia has reacted to the news by saying that the UK wishes to prolong the war as it struggles to gain the upper hand both in the physical and propaganda war.

The announcement also comes days after a number of European countries said they would do the same if the decision to supply more sophisticated attack equipment was done collectively.

With the UK having made the first move others are expected to follow with Russia expected to make a big push in the coming days to try and reassert itself in the war.

British Challenger 2 main battle tanks could be heading to Ukraine to help its forces in their defence against Russia's invasion. 🇬🇧🇺🇦 Take a look at what the tank could bring to Ukraine's arsenal👇https://t.co/aPsFDpiMUU pic.twitter.com/KGAXnVr8wG — Forces News (@ForcesNews) January 13, 2023

As a result of the announcement Russia has, according to news site Kommersant, added the names of the UK´s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the Chief of the General Staff of Great Britain Patrick Sanders to their sanctions list.

It is not known how soon Ukraine will receive the new tanks, with a significant amount of training being required to operate the sophisticated weaponry systems.

The number of Challenger tanks to be provided by the UK is small but Ukraine is hopeful that supplies from other European countries will now be forthcoming, in a move that could potentially change the outcome of the war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.