By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 2:44

Image of Nova, the Dallas Zoo clouded leopard. Credit: [email protected]

A clouded leopard that escaped from its enclosure in Dallas Zoo has been located.

Saturday, January 14 at 02:50am

As announced on its Twitter profile this evening, officials from Dallas Zoo in Texas have located the clouded leopard that went missing earlier in the day.

A post from the Zoo read: “We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m. She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15pm”.

“Initial indications are she is not injured. She is being evaluated by our veterinary staff right now. We’ll provide further updates on her status tomorrow”, it added.

A further post announced: “We’ll be sharing another update later early this evening, but in the meantime, for anyone in the areas surrounding the Zoo who may be curious or have concerns”.

Saturday, January 14 at 00:46am

Dallas Zoo in Texas is closed this evening, Friday, January 13, after one of its animals escaped. Police officers have joined the zoo’s officials in their search for Nova, a clouded leopard, as reported by Sky News.

Nova managed to free herself from her enclosure earlier today and is believed to be hiding out somewhere on the grounds of the 106-acre facility. The creature is said to not be dangerous to humans and has probably climbed a tree said Harrison Edell, the executive vice president of animal care and conservation for the oldest zoo in Texas.

Speaking with ABC, Mr Edell said that the leopard had probably slipped out through a break in the enclosure’s wire fence. “If anything, she’s real nervous and afraid of people”, he explained. Her sister Luna remains safely inside he added.

Clouded leopards usually reach around 20-25lb (9-11kg) in weight and originate from China and Southeast Asia.

An appeal posted on Twitter received hundreds of thousands of views after the zoo captioned it ‘Code Blue’. “Its habitat is a dense forest, and it is designed for life in the treetops. It is bigger than a house cat and smaller than most bobcats. If you think you see the animals, please do not approach the animal”, read the message.