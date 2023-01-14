By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 20:41

Seven-year-old girl critical after drive-by shooting outside London church during funeral

A drive-by shooting outside a church where a funeral was taking place in Camden, London, has left a seven-year-old girl in critical condition.

Saturday, January 14 at 8:50pm

A seven-year-old girl is reported to be in critical condition in hospital following a shooting incident in the Camden district of London earlier today according to the Met Police. Three other adult females also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. Two others have since been added to the list of injured.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to a central London hospital, plus a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury but has since been discharged.

UPDATE: We have now confirmed that six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1 earlier this afternoon. Among them is a seven-year-old girl who is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. An urgent investigation is under way. https://t.co/s7hlgDQ4dE — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 14, 2023

Police cordons have been established in the immediate vicinity of the incident in north London. Buses have been diverted to alternative routes, with motorists being warned to expect significant delays, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

“I heard a big bang and police are in the church at moment. People who were leaving the church have rushed back in”, said Father Jeremy Trood, of St Aloysius church.

Labour leader Keir Starmer posted on Twitter: “I am deeply shocked by the shooting in Euston and want to thank the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the victims”.

I am deeply shocked by the shooting in Euston and want to thank the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the victims. Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 14, 2023

Saturday, January 14 at 6:08pm

A drive-by shooting outside a church in north London this afternoon, Saturday, January 14, has left four people injured. Among those wounded is said to be a seven-year-old girl, as reported by MyLondon.

The incident occurred outside St Aloysius church on Phoenix Road, at around 1:30pm. Mourners were reportedly attending a double funeral for 50-year-old Fresia Calderon and her 20-year-old daughter, Sara Sanchez, in Camden. The two had passed away in November within one month of each other.

Emergency services were deployed to the location opposite Euston railway station to treat the injured. According to the Metropolitan Police, all four injured were female and sustained gunshot wounds when the unidentified attackers performed a drive-by shooting. The three wounded adults were aged 54, 48, and 41.

A police spokesperson said that none of them suffered life-threatening injuries although the 48-year-old could have potential ‘life-changing’ trauma. All four were transferred to a but there has been no update on their conditions.

Earlier this afternoon officers responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of a church in Phoenix Road, NW1. There is a significant police presence in the area and an investigation is under way. The update below provides further information: pic.twitter.com/lh2nVfOwoZ — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 14, 2023

One witness told a MyLondon reporter who attended the scene: “No one knew if it was a bomb or gunman. We were looking for places to hide. We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare leave before. It was not nice”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.