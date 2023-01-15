By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 15:14

Alicante-Elche Airport saw 13,202,880 passengers walk throught its doors in 2022. Image: AENA.

AENA (the airport management group which includes Alicante-Elche Airport) closed 2022 with a total of 243,681,775 passengers.



This figure represents an 88.5 per cent recovery in passenger traffic compared to 2019, the last year before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the month of December, the recovery was close to 100 per cent, standing at 98.1 per cent compared to the same month in 2019, with a total of 17,897,162 passengers.

Throughout the year, the number of aircraft movements was 2,216,327, representing a recovery of 93.9 per cent over 2019; and 1,000,356 tonnes of cargo were transported which is 6.5 per cent less than in 2019.

Of the total number of passengers recorded in 2022, 242,881,309 were commercial passengers, of which 82,319,704 travelled on domestic flights, 3.8 per cent less than in 2019, and 160,561,605 travelled on international flights, 15 per cent less.

Alicante-Elche Airport saw 13,202,880 passengers which is a 12.3 per cent drop compared with 2019.

