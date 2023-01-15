Are you brave enough to showcase your talent at an open mic night in Els Poblets?

By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:46

Are you brave enough to show off your talents at an open mic night in Els Poblets? Image: Romolo Tavani / Shutterstock.com.

Cazzie and Doug are looking forward to welcoming you to the open mic night on Thursday, February 23 hosted at La Bresca Restaurant, Els Poblets.



A full restaurant menu will be available from 7:00.PM until 8:30.PM.

A variety of musicians will perform on the night. Entry is €3 and includes raffle prizes and nibbles.

Hygienic cover microphone covers are provided but you may bring your own. There is no facility for backing tracks.

For more information or to book a table, email [email protected] or call Cazzie on (+34) 633 488 448.

