Are you brave enough to showcase your talent at an open mic night in Els Poblets?

By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:46
A full restaurant menu will be available from 7:00.PM until 8:30.PM.
A variety of musicians will perform on the night. Entry is €3 and includes raffle prizes and nibbles.
Hygienic cover microphone covers are provided but you may bring your own. There is no facility for backing tracks.
For more information or to book a table, email [email protected] or call Cazzie on (+34) 633 488 448.
