BREAKING: Atleast 40 killed after plane carrying 72 crashes in Nepal

By Imran Khan • 15 January 2023 • 8:42

BREAKING: At least 40 killed after plane carrying 72 crashes in Nepal.

Plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashes in Nepal, killing at least 40 people

A passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal on Sunday, January 15.

As per the recent reports from local news sources, the plane crashed in the Pohkhra region, about 200 kilometres from the capital Katmandu.

At least 40 people have been reported dead, as they were traveling onboard a flight from Yeti Airlines, a local carrier from Nepal.

According to a statement from a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, the crash took place between the old airport in the region and the Pokhra International Airport.

The plane took off from Katmandu and was scheduled to land in Pokhra, after a short 30-minute flight.

A video posted on Twitter, shot moments before the crashes, shows the plane flying at a low altitude near a residential area, as it starts to tilt sideways.

The plane eventually crashed shortly after the video was filmed.

“Responders have already reached there and are trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers”, said Gurudutta Dhakal, a local official, as per Reuters.

Dhakal also said that the plane wreckage caught on fire moments after it crashed.

Meanwhile, Nepal´s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called for an emergency meeting of the council of ministers after the plane crash.

Visuals from the local media posted on Twitter show the aftermath of the tragedy, as thick smoke can be seen coming out of the wreckage of the aircraft, while rescue workers gather around it.

#Nepal

72 passengers were on board. Plane crash at Pokhra International Airport. pic.twitter.com/igBoObcCDm — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) January 15, 2023

Official updates said that foreign nationals onboard the flight included residents from Australia, France, Ireland, and India.

Nepal has witnessed several tragic plane crashes in the past years, with the most recent in May 2022, which resulted in the death of all 22 passengers on board another passenger carrier from Nepal, known as Tara Air.

Another crash took place in March 2018 when a US-Bangladeshi Airlines crashed near Katmandu International airport. Over 51 people died in the incident.

___________________________________________________________

