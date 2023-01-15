By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 21:45

Image of Lagos marina on Portugal's Algarve. Credit: Google maps - Fergus Hurley

Police are investigating after the discovery of a man’s body on a yacht moored in Lagos Marina on Portugal’s Algarve.

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a British man was discovered on board a yacht in Lagos Marina on Portugal’s Algarve. The shocking find was made at around 5:30pm local time on Saturday, January 14.

Emergency services, including paramedics and firefighters were immediately deployed to the location after the discovery was reported to the authorities. The man, believed to be in his 80s, according to locals, had apparently not been seen in a while and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pending the results of a post-mortem examination that is due to be conducted tomorrow, Monday 16, officials declined to comment further on the incident. Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria police force is in charge of the subsequent investigation.

“The owner of a boat moored at Lagos Marina on the Algarve was found dead on Saturday inside his vessel. The cause of death is not yet clear”, confirmed a source from the National Maritime Authority.

They continued: “He was declared dead at the scene after maritime police boarded the boat and confirmed he had no vital signs. His body was subsequently transferred by volunteer firefighters to the nearby city of Portimao where a post-mortem will take place”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

