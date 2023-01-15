UPDATE: Seven-year-old girl critical after drive-by shooting outside north London church during funeral Close
By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 18:29

Image of fire after an explosion at a chemical plant in China. Credit: [email protected]_news_ua

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant located in Panjin in China’s Liaoning province.

 

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China’s Liaoning province today, Sunday, January 15. Video footage posted on social media shows massive plumes of presumably toxic smoke billowing out of the facility located in an urban area close to the city of Panjin.

Emergency teams are said to on-site be tackling the resulting blaze. The facility is believed to be the Panjin Haoye Chemical Company.

An investigation has reportedly been launched to try and determine the cause of the blast. There is not a lot of updated information available, apart from numerous video clips from local media channels.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

