By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 18:29

Image of fire after an explosion at a chemical plant in China. Credit: [email protected]_news_ua

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant located in Panjin in China’s Liaoning province.

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China’s Liaoning province today, Sunday, January 15. Video footage posted on social media shows massive plumes of presumably toxic smoke billowing out of the facility located in an urban area close to the city of Panjin.

Emergency teams are said to on-site be tackling the resulting blaze. The facility is believed to be the Panjin Haoye Chemical Company.

An investigation has reportedly been launched to try and determine the cause of the blast. There is not a lot of updated information available, apart from numerous video clips from local media channels.

🔥 Fire at chemical plant in Panjin, NE China's Liaoning caused by explosion during equipment maintenance. Rescue work is ongoing and the cause of the accident is under investigation. Local authorities are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/EU9Qb0ykBy — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) January 15, 2023

🇨🇳💥 Serious explosion hits chemical plant in #China As a result of the explosion, a huge column of toxic smoke rose into the sky. The incident took place in #Panjin City, #Liaoning Province. Rescue teams are working at the scene. pic.twitter.com/A8oCATHNAP — The informant (@theinformantofc) January 15, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

