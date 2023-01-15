By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 20:01

Image of airport security check. Credit: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock.com

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery at Heathrow Airport last month of a package containing traces of uranium.

A police spokesman revealed today, Sunday, January 15, that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the package containing small amounts of uranium found at London Heathrow Airport last month. A small package was identified as it passed through a security scanner on December 29.

According to the officer leading the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Richard Smith, a man in his 60s was arrested yesterday, Saturday 14, on suspicion of a terror offence. He was subsequently granted bail while the investigation continues, according to Sky News.

“The discovery of what was a very small amount of uranium within a package at Heathrow Airport is clearly of concern, but it shows the effectiveness of the procedures and checks in place with our partners to detect this type of material”, stated the Commander.

Despite the arrest, police detectives will continue with their investigation to establish that the discovery does “not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public”.

