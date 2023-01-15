By Imran Khan • 15 January 2023 • 16:31

British woman dies in an avalanche while hiking with two others in Mont Blanc Photo by Miguel Martin delRio Shutterstock.com

French Rescue service says a British woman who was killed with a guide and another friend has died on the Argentière Glacier in the French Alps

A 45-year-old British woman has died during a hiking trip on the Argentière Glacier in Mont Blanc

According to the French Police in Chamonix, a specialist high mountain search and rescue was sent to the location, after they were alerted by a guide at 5 pm local time on Saturday.

Authorities also sent a rescue helicopter, along with a doctor to the site of the incident.

Reports suggest that the two people hiking with the woman are unharmed, while the woman was found dead under the snow.

A statement by Colonel Bertrand, head of the mountain rescue unit, cited in BBC, said that several attempts were made to revive the woman, but it was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the death of the woman.

Mont Blac is located in the French Alps, and is the highest mountain in western Europe, at an altitude of 4,810 metres (nearly 16,000 feet).

It attracts skiers and hikers from around the world, but the recent temperatures rise has resulted in the melting of the permafrost, increasing the risks of rock fall.

Authorities had also decided to close two shelters for climbers in Mont Blanc last year, due to the high risk of falling rocks.

