By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:39

Grab your dancing shoes and join in the fun with Posh Affaire in aid of HELP Vega Baja. Image: Posh Affaire / Facebook.

The concert will be held at The Emerald Isle in La Florida on Friday, January 27, at 7:30.PM.



Swing to the music of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and much much more.

You’ll have a foot-tapping time dancing or listening to this popular established band on the Costa Blanca South.

You can reserve your place in the function room by contacting The Emerald Isle at Calle Marte, 2, 03189, Alicante, or calling (+34) 965 32 71 38 or by email to [email protected], where you can also ask to be added to their contact list for future dances and dates.

Entry is free but a voluntary donation for HELP, Vega Baja, would be appreciated. There are more than 2,000 British Nationals living in the area covered by HELP Vega Baja and for many of them, the charity has been a lifeline in difficult times.

Posh Affaire and The Emerald Isle look forward to seeing you.

