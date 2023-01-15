HedgeUp (HDUP) shines as Tezos (XTZ) Fizzles Out

By EWN • 15 January 2023 • 12:00

The crypto market, in general, has been suffering the long-lasting effects of a bearish market for over one year.

All sectors, including the seemingly impervious NFT market, have been affected by the crypto collapse, as tokens’ prices keep fluctuating at the lower boundaries.

Projects like Tezos (XTZ) were the most hit, as its whales have taken to the market to sell off their stakes and are looking to invest in more stable tokens such as HedgeUp (HDUP).

HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new token designed to bring awareness and simplicity to the alternative investment market. Here is a brief review of the current positions as the market situation unfolds.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) is the vision of a husband-and-wife team who wanted to build a self-amending blockchain. It is governed by the holders of its native cryptocurrency, the $XTZ token.

Since it can run smart contracts, Tezos is a versatile platform that can be used for many purposes, including developing decentralised apps (dApps) and minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The governance system is one of the unique parts of Tezos. It is an open-source blockchain platform capable of self-amendment. The Tezos website describes it as a blockchain designed to evolve.

Stakeholders who own $XTZ tokens are called bakers and can propose changes to the blockchain. If a change is approved, it can be tested and activated.

The project quickly gained support and raised hundreds of millions in funding. However, Tezos has also had some bumps, including legal issues and infighting between the creators and the Tezos Foundation.

Tezos (XTZ) is another large coin project suffering from downtrends. The token has the potential to become a significant token in the cryptocurrency market, although the crypto collapse has been significantly detrimental to its progress.

HedgeUp (HDUP)

HedgeUp is the first alternative investment platform within the cryptocurrency sphere to provide access to a wide range of products, such as wine, diamonds, aviation, gold, fine art, luxury watches, etc., for the everyday person.

HedgeUp is set to disrupt traditional alternative investment by using blockchain technology to connect investors to premium assets.

Using blockchain technology, HedgeUp can provide transparency and trust that is impossible in traditional models. This helps level the playing field between wealthy and small-time investors.

The company can achieve this by creating NFTs as investors’ equity. These can be purchased as fractionalized NFTs, allowing ordinary people to invest in alternative assets of their choice with as little as $1 in HDUP tokens.

Holders of HedgeUp’s native token, $HDUP, are also entitled to many benefits, such as lower trading fees, access to online master classes, exclusive access to equity NFT releases, bonuses, and staking rewards.

With its innovative technology, HedgeUp (HDUP) is well-positioned to disrupt the vast and growing alternative investment market. HedgeUp’s token is currently in the first stage of its presale.

This is an excellent opportunity for early investors to get in, as many experts believe the token will rise by 100% in the coming months.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido