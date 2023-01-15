By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:50
If you are a whizz in the kitchen and fancy your chances as a master chef, here is a competition you cannot miss out on! Image: Torrevieja City Council.
All fans and lovers of cooking can participate, regardless of age, profession or nationality. Participation may be either individually or representing an association or group of friends, etc. As it is an amateur contest, professional chefs are not allowed to participate.
The registered teams, up to a maximum of 15, will prepare different stew specialities which fall under one of the following categories: International Stew, Spanish Regional Stew and Traditional Stew with Meatballs.
Registrations for the competition can be completed on the website: www.cofradiadelcocido.es before January 30 at 2:00.PM.
The event is being held at the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) located at Av. Monge y Bielsa, s/n, 03183 Torrevieja, Alicante
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.