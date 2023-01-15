By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:50

If you are a whizz in the kitchen and fancy your chances as a master chef, here is a competition you cannot miss out on! Image: Torrevieja City Council.

Torrevieja is hosting it’s International Contest of Cooking Stews on February 4.



All fans and lovers of cooking can participate, regardless of age, profession or nationality. Participation may be either individually or representing an association or group of friends, etc. As it is an amateur contest, professional chefs are not allowed to participate.

The registered teams, up to a maximum of 15, will prepare different stew specialities which fall under one of the following categories: International Stew, Spanish Regional Stew and Traditional Stew with Meatballs.

Registrations for the competition can be completed on the website: www.cofradiadelcocido.es before January 30 at 2:00.PM.

The event is being held at the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) located at Av. Monge y Bielsa, s/n, 03183 Torrevieja, Alicante

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.