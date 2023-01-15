By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 14:12

Montgo Chorale delighted to welcome another large and enthusiastic audience at their Christmas concert. Image: Montgo Choral.

The Christmas concert was held at the Loreto Church in Javea last month.



It was a full house for the occasion, and the Loreto Church’s Caritas, which provides financial and practical help and comfort to local families in need, was the beneficiary of the very generous donations of the Retiring Collection.

Consequently, on behalf of the Montgo Chorale and those who attended the performance, the Choir Treasurer Peter Crossfield Lobb, together with other steering group members and the choir

Director, Aileen Lightfoot, were delighted to present a cheque of €1115 to Caritas representatives Elly van de Wel, Director, and Marcela FitzGerald.

For Caritas, the social economy is a challenge, but also a reality. They are committed to it and that is why we develop projects that put people at the centre of economic activity and facilitate their access to decent work.

Caritas defends a social economy at the service of human rights and prioritises care for the planet.

