By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 16:21

New online channel to will allow visitors to book tourist experiences in Orihuela. Image: Orihuela City Council.

To launch this portal, the Department of Tourism has contracted a company, which will be responsible for the development and management of the platform, which will soon be accessed via www.orihuelaturistica.es.



The Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, explained: “The aim of this project is to open up the tourist offer of our municipality and, not only sell the destination with its history, culture and heritage but also to offer the tourist an experience of Orihuela.”

“With this, we join a tourist trend that has already been implemented in cities like Barcelona and Elche. Users of the portal will be able to book cultural activities organised by the Town Hall, such as guided tours or tickets for shows held in the city, at the same time as booking accommodation in hotels or tourist flats, meals in restaurants or leisure activities.”

The councillor added: “It is an important step in the promotion of tourism in the municipality because it allows us to get to know the tourists, their tastes and focus on what may be of interest to them thereby diversifying the offer while involving private enterprise.”

“The presence on the portal will be free for businesses, they will only have to pay the management costs for each reservation made in their business,” explained the councillor.

