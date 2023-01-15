By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 15:44

New regulated parking service in Teulada Moraira in force from January 16 until February 1. Image: Teulada Moraira City Council.

The aim of this measure is to solve parking difficulties for residents of the municipality.



Drivers who park their vehicle in the time-limited zone must obtain the corresponding receipt, which can be obtained from the vending machines provided by cash or credit card. The receipt will show the time of arrival, the amount paid, the vehicle registration number and the authorised parking end time. The service may also be used through the mobile application or any other telematic system.

The maximum parking time in the blue zone will be two hours in the case of non-residents and three hours in the case of residents.

After this time, in the case of non-residents, the vehicle must be moved from the parking zone subject to regulation, thus allowing other users to park more easily. In the case of residents affected by the regulated zones, they may renew their tickets if they are going to exceed the three-hour limit within the established timetable. In the case of vehicles for people with reduced mobility (provided that they have the appropriate badge), the maximum period of stay will be doubled.

It should be noted that resident status will affect those residents registered in the municipality who live in streets with regulated parking and who pay the road tax in Teulada Moraira.

In order to benefit from the discounts and the possibility of renewing their ticket, residents must register from January 16, at the office located in the Tot Llum building, 3rd floor, Door 13, Avda. del Mediterraneo 135 in Teulada Moraira; in the hall of the Espai La Senieta building in Moraira; or by calling: (+34) 670591195.

It is also important to know that any vehicle without a receipt or exceeding the time limit will be reported. However, the offender who exceeds the time limit may avoid the processing of the sanctioning file by obtaining a special receipt, for an amount of €4.00, before two hours have elapsed since the authorised time has expired, thus annulling the effects of the complaint. In the case of not having the initial payment receipt, the special receipt will be €7,00.

