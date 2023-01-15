Putin says military operation in Ukraine going as planned, hopes for more wins after claims over Soledar

By Imran Khan • 15 January 2023 • 15:57

President Vladimir Putin says Russian military campaign in Ukraine is progressing well and hopes for more victories from his soldiers after claiming control over Soledar

Vladimir Putin has announced that the Russian military operation in Ukraine is making great progress, and hopes that his soldiers would deliver more wins.

His statement comes after Russia claimed control over the salt mining town in Soledar, eastern Ukraine.

Russia had said last week that their soldiers had taken over Soledar, after months of battling against the Ukrainians, in a moment of rare success.

“The dynamic is positive”, said Putin, as cited by Rossiya 1 state television, adding that “Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff”.

Putin further added, “I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat”.

Meanwhile, another statement by Ukraine officials claimed that their forces were still fighting to retain control over Soledar.

But the Institute for the Study of War in Washington has been cited by Reuters claiming that it was highly unlikely that Ukraine forces still had control over the region.

Ukraine has also recently announced that the death toll that in the attack on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 23, while 73 others have been reported injured.

