By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 16:09

Santa Pola to exhibit gastronomy, water sports and best beaches at International Tourism Fair (FITUR). Image: Santa Pola City Council.

The Tourism Fair, hosted in Madrid, is set to run from January 18 until January 22.



The Councillor for Tourism, Julio Baeza, confirmed: “We have laid the foundations and we will soon see the result of the progress made in our town. Thanks to good management we have obtained €2.4M of European funds for tourism infrastructure.”

“One of the first things we will see is the protection and enhancement of our archaeological heritage, which is also an extremely important tourist resource. At this Fair we will once again show the world all the good things Santa Pola has to offer, the councillor added.

The 2022 FITFUR exceeded all expectations with a total of 111,193 attendees; 81,193 professionals from 127 countries over its first three professional days and 30,000 on its two days open to the public.

The fair was attended by 600 exhibitors and official representatives from 70 countries (including tourism ministers from 21 countries) and it is estimated that the number of arrivals at FITUR has generated an impact on the Madrid economy of more than €150M, confirming its place as the second most important tourism fair in the world.

