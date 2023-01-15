By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 14:03

Specsavers Opticas in Javea wishes to thank all of their generous customers, staff and local residents. Image: Specsavers Opticas / Javea.

Thanks to their generosity, Caritas was presented with 10 boxes of food in January.



This will help to feed the 334 families that Caritas Parroquial Ntra. Sra. De Loreto support on an ongoing basis. They provide food and help them with their individual needs, such as clothing, housing costs, training etc.

This is part of Specsavers Opticas Javea’s ongoing commitment to supporting this excellent charity. In June 2022, they signed an agreement to donate one pair of glasses per month to their charity and this will continue this year.

Caritas selects someone each month who needs glasses but can’t afford them. They have a complete eye test to check their eyes are healthy and find out their prescription, before choosing a pair of frames and receiving the glasses, completely free of charge.

Find out more about Caritas and the incredible work they do on their website www.caritas.es

Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store or book a free eye test.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.