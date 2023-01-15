By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:24

Studio32 in Rojales (Alicante) looking for stars to appear in their next musical extravaganza. Image: SimoneN / Shutterstock. com.

Studio32 is currently rehearsing for its next show which will be, Hello Dolly.



Hello Dolly will be showing at the Cardenal Beluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, Alicante, from Wednesday, May 31 until Saturday, June 3.

To book tickets for Hello Dolly, head to the website: studiothirtytwo.org. If you are not sure about the online system you can nip to a rehearsal and ask for Linda Daniel who will guide you through the ticket booking service.

Studio 32 is still casting for this show and is desperately in need of two men in the age range of 18 to 40 years of age to fill two principal roles. The group also need people to join the ensemble and backstage crew.

Don’t worry if you don’t have experience in Musical Theatre as coaching and guidance will be given. If you have what it takes call Linda on (+34) 679062272 or email [email protected]

The group rehearse at Casa Contenta in Rojales every Tuesday and Thursday between 7:30.PM and 10:00.PM, so why not head along and see what the group get up to!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.