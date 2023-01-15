Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg among protestors physically removed by police in Germany

By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 20:46

Image of Greta Thunberg. Credit: [email protected]

Among a group of protestors physically removed from a coal mine by police in Germany was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among a group of protestors physically removed by police officers from a coal mine in the village of Lutzerath this afternoon, Sunday, January 15. In images posted on social media, the 20-year-old was seen smiling as two cops dressed in riot gear carried her away.

The demonstration was taking place in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany. The hamlet is scheduled to be razed to the ground in order to expand an existing coal mine. Continued demonstrations by the activists led to the police finally being deployed to forcibly remove them.

According to the German news outlet Bild, around 70 people were on-site at the time of the incident. After numerous requests to leave the area, the police were reportedly given orders to clear the protestors by force. At one point, in a bid to disrupt their removal, some of them apparently ran across the adjoining fields.

Clashes between the cops and the protestors have been going on for several days. On Wednesday 11, violence erupted after the German cops were given the green light to remove them. The authorities claim that at least 70 officers have been injured, while the activists accused them of ‘pure violence’.

The residents of Lutzerath vacated their properties a while ago after German courts ordered them to leave. Despite protests, there is no possibility of overturning the fact that the Garzweiler coal mine will be expanded.

Already one of Europe’s largest open-cast mines it is operated by the RWE energy firm. Garzweiler is a major source of lignite, which is used in power stations fuelled by coal.

Located near the West German town of Erkelenz, the group of activists had dug tunnels and erected temporary structures in the hamlet in an attempt at preventing the work from going ahead at the mine.

Nine of the activists have ended up in hospital – although none are seriously injured. The group disputes this claim and insisted that there have been several left critical. A police spokesperson confirmed that 154 potential offences are currently being investigated.

Video footage posted on social media in recent days has shown the attempts by the police to remove the group. Cops in riot gear can be seen falling in the muddy conditions with some of the protestors even throwing mud at them.

TW Polizeigewalt

Was wir heute und die letzten Tage erleben ist pure #Polizeigewalt. Wir sind erschrocken, wie die Polizei vorgeht und verurteilen dieses Verhalten. Wir bleiben standhaft, denn wir wissen, wofür wir kämpfen: #Klimagerechtigkeit!

(🧵1/4) pic.twitter.com/scQCZaZ4ly — Lützerath bleibt! – Tag X seit 3.1. (@LuetziBleibt) January 14, 2023

___________________________________________________________

