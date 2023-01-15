By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 15:26

The 36th Spanish Antarctic Research Campaign is hosting 26 scientific projects. Image: Spanish Government / Science and Innovation.

More than 230 people are participating, including scientists, technical and logistical support staff.



The projects cover disciplines as diverse as glacier dynamics, invasive species, rock biometeorisation, volcano geochemistry, penguin ecology and biogeography.

The oceanographic research vessel (BIO) Hesperides will develop a project focused on the atmosphere-ocean relationship of aerosols, in addition to providing logistical support to several of the scientific projects being developed at the bases, one of them on benthic ecology that includes diving activities.

In addition to the Spanish projects, in which scientists of other nationalities are participating, logistical support will be provided to projects in Chile, Germany, Portugal, Canada and Colombia.

The Hesperides is currently providing logistical support to three scientific projects that need to develop their activities in the environment of the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Several projects are expected to develop their activities in non-permanent camps, mainly in the Byers Peninsula international camp maintained by Spain on Livingston Island, a two-hour sail from the BAE Juan Carlos I.

