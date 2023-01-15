By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 14:00

The beauty of Costa Blanca's sea and sky is brought to you by artist, Lanie Geldert. Image: Lanie Geldert.

Lanie’s solo exhibition entitled “Cielos y Playas” has been organised by the Casa de Culture in Calpe.

Cielos y Playas is to be held at the Ajuntament Vell de Calp, C/. Francisco Zaragoza 2, in Calpe’s Historic Centre.

Entry is free and the opening times are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then 4:30.PM until 7:00.PM from February 2 until February 28.

A former architect and interior designer from California, U.S.A., Lanie moved to Altea in 2016 and was so enchanted by her surroundings that she has been painting impressionistic land and seascapes of the area ever since.

Lanie is contributing 10 per cent of her painting sales to Gravity Wave, a social impact company working alongside Calpe Council and the Fishermen’s Guild to fight against plastic in the sea.

For more information, visit the website www.rabbitearsstudio.com, or contact Lanie Geldert by email: [email protected] or phone on (+34) 682 419 741.

