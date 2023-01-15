By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 13:54

The first meeting of 2023 for the Marina Alta Costa Blanca Floral Club is on Thursday, January 26. Image: Marina Alta Costa Blanca Floral Club.

The Club looks forward to welcoming international florist David Arrieta.



David, who originates from South America, before coming to live locally held demonstrations and workshops mainly in the USA and the Americas, where he was in great demand and held in high esteem.

Floral Club meetings are held at the Salon de Actos, La Senieta, Moraira, where there is plenty of parking in the adjacent large free car park. Doors open at 2:15.PM and the demonstration begins at 3:00.PM.

Entrance for Members is €7 (memberships are now due) and entrance for visitors is €10.

If you have never been to one of the Club’s floral demonstrations January is the ideal time to come along and enjoy an afternoon of floral entertainment when first-time visitors can take advantage of a one-off offer of free entrance.

For further information visit the website marinaaltafloralclub.com, contact Pat on (+34) 622 921 812 or Christine on (+34) 602 246 546.

