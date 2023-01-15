These five coins could guarantee a bullish 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, Ton Coin, Tron Network, and Apecoin

By EWN • 15 January 2023 • 11:15

Opportunities are limitless for those who know where to look in the crypto landscape. Despite the ongoing market meltdown, some investors are still getting opportunities and making the most of promising market trends. However, it is also relatively easy to get caught up in the price volatility that comes with the market. And for every investment made, a great deal of research should have come before. Here are five tokens that experts believe have a positive price trajectory in 2023.

Tron Network (TRON): Great options for scalable and secure blockchain systems

Tron is a blockchain of choice for market participants looking to invest in a scalable and secure blockchain system. It is a system that offers varying functions to market participants, from token asset issuing and dApps to DeFi features like staking. The blockchain is a leading DeFi network as it operates decentralised, making it more secure than many other blockchain networks. The Tron network thrives on its high performance, cheap cost, and safety. It hopes to draw a sizable community of developers to participate in the creation, implementation, and operation of dApps on the blockchain.

Ton Coin (TON): Native Token for Telegram

The cryptocurrency community is known to always thrive on new developments and innovations, and such occurrences always positively affect price trajectory and movement in the market. The Ton Coin (TON) is one cryptocurrency that has demonstrated the practicality of this in the past week following the announcement made by the Telegram network. Ton Coin saw significant price increases following the news of the token being used to purchase anonymous numbers on Telegram. The cryptocurrency has made much buzz in the market and could be a worthwhile investment in the coming year.

Apecoin (APE): Community-Driven Coin

Apecoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency created to make transactions and vote on consensus in the Ape community. The token launched in Q1 of 2022, and it saw some impressive gains at the time of launch. Although the current market has dragged down the price of most cryptocurrencies, this has affected the price of Apecoin. The token, however, still displays some impressive progress in prices from the time of launch till this moment. Apecoin will also be an important addition to the network’s metaverse launching soon.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Meme Coin with impressive Ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second biggest meme coin and the first to give more relevance to meme coins in crypto. Shiba Inu is a dog meme that offers its decentralised exchange system and other exciting utilities for its community. The token also looks to launch its metaverse soon, adding to its already existing list of functions for its community. The network claimed that the metaverse would involve a range of additions that would promote interactions in the community. Additionally, it will be another opportunity for users to make more money.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Newest Meme Coin On The Block

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin looking to perform as excellently as Shiba. It is a cat-themed meme coin to launch on the Ethereum blockchain and provide the best DeFi utilities for its community. The big eyes coin is a charitable token that aims to give back to the world. It plans to give 10% of its profits to preserve marine life. And other charity initiatives, such as reforestation.

Big Eyes Coin will break into the DeFi and NFT platforms, and it also looks to initiate gaming and metaverse plans in its agenda. Big Eyes Coin could be the next biggest meme coin to launch in the meme coin meta, and now could be the time to join and become a part of this success. When purchasing via the button below, use exclusive code BIGsave095 for BIG extra bonuses and discounts!

