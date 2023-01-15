Top 3 Hot Crypto Gems to buy in 2023: Binance Coin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 15 January 2023 • 11:30

The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving, and it can be tough to keep track of which digital assets are worth considering for investment. If you want to add crypto to your portfolio before 2022 runs out, you may be wondering which coins are hot and worth buying. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top 3 hot cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023. These coins have shown promise and potential for growth and could be worth keeping an eye on as the market develops.

Let’s start!

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is a digital asset native to the Binance cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain network. It was created in 2017 as a utility token for use on the Binance platform, and it can be used to pay fees for various services on the exchange, such as trading fees, listing fees, and others. It is also used as the gas fee for the Binance smart chain.

One of the main features of BNB is that it can be used to receive discounts on fees when used to pay for services on the Binance platform.

In addition to its use as a utility token on the Binance platform, it also serves as a payment medium. BNB can be integrated with products, and users of that product can transact and receive payments in BNB. The coin can be used for payments in categories like finance, entertainment, hospitality, and more.

Overall, Binance Coin is a widely-used and well-known digital asset with many applications and a strong market presence.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency created in August 2020 as a fork of the Dogecoin blockchain. It is named after the Shiba Inu breed of dog, which is known for its distinctive appearance and has become popular as a subject of internet memes.

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is a decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency designed to be fast, cheap, and easy to use. It uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (1,000,000,000,000,000) coins.

However, Shiba Inu has become a more interesting token in the DeFi scene. It has created the Canine technology to enable its platform to offer certain DeFi functions like staking, swapping, and receiving rewards.

Additionally, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has been integrated with platforms like NOWPayments and Shopping.io. With these integrations, SHIB holders can now pay with the token.

Also, Shiba Inu is developing its metaverse space. Not long after, it designed the WAGMI (we all gonna make it) temple. It collaborated with the famous Third Floor firm to create a magnificent zen-like immersive virtual space.

All of these new developments make Shiba Inu a unique meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a recently launched meme coin project aiming to build a crypto cathouse. This crypto project will support the cat community in crypto. It will also foster NFTs’ growth and help the entire world.

Before now, meme coins were focused on Dog lovers. However, Big Eyes is changing that narrative. It will create memes and NFTs for lovers of cat things.

For Big Eyes, making the world a better place one step at a time is essential. So, it has a set charity wallet for donating to the good of the world, particularly for the conservation of our oceans.

Its token, BIG, is currently in the eighth stage of the presale. Over 13 million dollars worth of BIG has been sold. Crypto investors fear that Big Eyes may become the next big meme project.

