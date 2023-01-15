By Imran Khan • 15 January 2023 • 11:33

UK police continue manhunt after one of the worst mass shootings in London. Photo by Jacek-Wojnarowski Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK conduct a manhunt after a seven-year-old girl including five others were sprayed with bullets during a funeral in London

A manhunt is in progress to find the suspect responsible for a mass shooting in north London, after a seven-year-old was critically injured along with five others.

According to eyewitness reports, the shooting took place after the victims were exiting a funeral service, held for a British-Colombian cancer victim Sara Sanchez, and her mother Fresia Calderon.

The shooter open-fired outside the St Aloysius church on Phenix Road, across the Euston railway station in London.

Police say the shooting took place at 1.30 pm on Saturday, adding that the man jumped out of a car, in front of the church. He then started shooting, as soon as white doves were released by the family and friends of the deceased.

Authorities in London are calling this incident one of the worst mass shootings in London, and now believe that the shoot-out may be related to someone who was a guest at the funeral. They also said that the incident seems like a revenge attack.

The four women injured in the attack are aged 21, 41, 48, and 54, and were also accompanied by two children one aged six and another 12.

Police also said that the condition of the seven-year-old girl is presently life-threatening.

“Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking”, said Ed Wells, Superintendent of the London Metropolitan police, as cited by Mail Online.

Wells added, ‘An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well underway involving local officers and specialist detectives. I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible”.

He also said that there will be an increase in Police presence around the area of the incident until the investigations continue.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case and the Police are now appealing to the eyewitnesses to come forwards, in order to help with the investigations.

