Village complex in Galicia on sale for price of average property in Madrid or Barcelona

By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 2:41

Image of village complex on sale in Galicia. Credit: Idealista.com

For the price of an average home in Madrid or Barcelona, a potential buyer could purchase an entire village complex in northern Spain’s Lugo region.

As featured on the Idealista portal, an entire village complex has gone on sale in Galicia, in northern Spain, for less than the price of a regular house in Madrid or Barcelona.

As a result, three houses that were built more than a century ago in the town of Trabada, belonging to the Mariña Oriental region of Lugo, can be purchased for just €160,000.

The largest of the three properties in this tiny village has a total area of ​​300m². Next comes the home with 280m², and finally, the third property has 140m².

Trabada is located very close to the iconic Camino de Santiago, and is not far from the provincial border between Lugo and the Principality of Asturias. It is also close to the coast and numerous touristic places such as Playa de las Catedrales.

In addition to the three houses, the complex contains a 25,000m² plot that can be segregated. Other features of the village include its two 100-year-old granaries, a fountain, a cellar, a stable and a stone oven.

Its proximity to the Cantabrian coast provides the area with a mild climate throughout the year, as reported by 20minutos.es.

