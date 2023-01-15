By Imran Khan • 15 January 2023 • 14:32

Weather: Polar wave to bring rain and snow while drastically dropping temperatures across Spain. Photo by Trendobjects Shutterstock.com

Strong winds , cold temperatures, and snowfall expected to start within the next 48 hours , as the polar wave forecasted to last throughout the next week in Spain

The weather across Spain is about drastically change within the next 48 hours, as a polar wave is expected to bring significant snowfall and drop the mercury.

The recent updates by the state meteorological agency (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, AEMET) suggest that the polar cold will not only cause snow in the mountains, but also at medium and low levels of altitude.

Starting from Sunday, January 15 onwards, the fast-moving weather front will result in widespread rainfall, and also ample snowfall, which could finally help open several closed ski slopes across the region.

While most of northern and western Spain will witness rainfall, it will be less likely in the east and south.

Snow is expected in all the mountain ranges in the northern half of the peninsula, as the Met department has also issued active warnings for snow today.

Forecasts suggest snowfall is predicted at an altitude of around 700-900 metres, in the entire northern half of the peninsula on Sunday night.

Later, on Monday, regions at an altitude of around 1600 –1800 metres could also expect snow.

Monday, January 16 until Tuesday, January 17 are then predicted to be very windy and unpleasant, as the temperature will further drop.

Maritime polar air will then enter from the northwest, on Tuesday night until Wednesday, January 18.

Temperatures are forecasted to be low throughout the next week and are expected to start dropping from Wednesday and Thursday.

After Thursday, more precipitation is expected in Spain, along with a probability of more snow. This could be more likely at the end of the day as temperatures drop.

Areas at an altitude of 600-700 metres could again expect snowfall in the northern half of the country, around these days.

The Met department has also said that it is still early to be able to determine if this winter episode will result in a cold wave.

