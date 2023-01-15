World leaders and officials condemn Putin after horror strike on Dinipro residential block kills at least 20

UPDATE: Seven-year-old girl critical after drive-by shooting outside north London church during funeral Close
By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 18:01

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin has been condemned by the heads and officials of numerous nations after at least 20 died in a missile strike on a residential block in Dnipro.

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced widespread condemnation today, Sunday, January 15, for a missile attack that destroyed a nine-storey residential block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The horrific strike yesterday, Saturday 14, left at least 20 dead, including one child.

According to video footage from Mykhailo Lysenko, the deputy mayor of Dnipro, posted on Twitter, emergency teams are still working at the site in an attempt to rescue more survivors from the rubble. Four teams with specialised sniffer dogs are also reported to be working at the scene.

At least 73 residents are reported to have been injured, these include 38 who were pulled out from the remains of the building. Among them were six children. Another 37 people are thought to be still missing according to the Dnipropetrovsk Head Reznichenko & the Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Tymoshenko.

Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Estonia, tweeted: “With attacks on #Dnipro and elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia has again proven it is a terrorist state. My call to allies and partners: let us ramp up our support. #Ukraine needs weapons, including tanks and air defence. #Russia must be held accountable for all crimes committed”.

Another world leader, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, posted: “Russia is a terrorist state. They bring destruction, death & immense suffering everywhere they go. Atrocities, mass killings, attacks on residential buildings – like today in Dnipro – will never be forgiven & forgotten. The time for accountability will come”.

“Russia intentionally keeps on committing war crimes against civilians. It’s inhuman. We need to act now and make them stop”, tweeted Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

Australia’s ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova added: “Appalled by latest Russian strikes in Ukraine today, incl. in Dnipro. Five deaths, dozens injured, incl. children. Thoughts are with Dnipro & all affected. Australia will do everything possible to support Ukraine & to ensure Russia is held accountable for all crimes committed”.

MEP Guy Verhofstadt was very clear about what should be done. He posted: “After Russia’s terror attack today, let’s give up on incremental sanctions & go for one set: – against all western companies & individuals who deal with Russia; – Navalny’s list of 6.700 Putin cronies; – Send the frozen €300 billion of Russian Central Bank directly to Ukraine!”.

___________________________________________________________

