3 High-Growth Cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and VeChain

By EWN • 16 January 2023 • 11:00

The cryptocurrency market has been in a protracted bear market for the past six months that has increased the level of difficulty to the point where members of the community can no longer carry out routine tasks, including trading and investing, with ease. Regulars in the crypto space have been obliged to look for workable solutions to the industry’s deteriorating conditions to secure income generation and lessen the impact of the bear market. Long-term cryptocurrency investing is one of the industry’s more well-liked tactics. However, because this strategy is solely dependent on cryptocurrencies, investors would be best served by giving top-tier altcoins with enormous growth potential priority.

We have come to the conclusion that three cryptocurrencies suit this description and have the potential to generate enormous long-term gains after doing an in-depth market analysis. Here are some reasons why Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and VeChain (VET) are all solid investments.

Solana (SOL): Addresses real scalable difficulties

Solana (SOL) is a ground-breaking third-generation blockchain that was created to address scalability difficulties. However, Solana went far further, offering smart contracts through the native Rust programming language and making significant scalability improvements. Ethereum, Solana’s main rival, already has smart contract functionality.

Compared to Ethereum, which can only process 13 transactions per second, Solana (SOL) can process 65,000. Solana is a blockchain that will be essential in the multi-chain future because it was designed for speed.

The Solana (SOL) platform is a blockchain that is regarded as effective, quick, secure, and censorship-resistant. It also provides the open infrastructure required for wide adoption. Additionally, there are no transaction fees. Because of this, the validator’s main objective is to decentralize the platform by offering processing power for payment validation or storage for replica ledgers.

Due to its performance and speed, Solana (SOL) has drawn a lot of attention. It has even been positioned as a rival to Ethereum (ETH), the leading platform for smart contracts. However, the network has seen numerous malfunctions, undercutting both its price and aspirations to become the “Visa of cryptocurrencies.” However, due to unfair tokenomics, its ecosystem has come under fire for benefiting venture capitalists.

VeChain (VET): Effective, affordable way of managing goods

VeChain (VET) is a supply chain management-focused cryptocurrency. VeChain uses blockchain technology to offer a more effective and affordable way of monitoring goods, services, and assets around the world. It is a flexible and open entrepreneurship Layer-1 smart contract platform.

Because it enables companies to manage their supply chains more effectively than before, VeChain has established a reputation as one of the most significant blockchain projects in the sector. This covers everything from spotting problems with goods or services as they pass through various production stages (from acquiring raw materials to final distribution) to giving customers a simple way to check that their purchases have been fulfilled on time.

The VeChain network also makes it simpler for companies to communicate with one another by enabling them to publicly exchange real-time information about their business operations. The VeChain (VET) cryptocurrency has become a significant participant in supply chain management thanks to its openness.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Newest, Hottest Cat On The Block

The presale token Big Eyes has a lot of promise. The next cryptocurrency to see an unheard-of price increase and become a “must-have” among many people may be the meme coin. Because Big Eyes appears likely to continue its stellar performance when it opens on exchanges, its success during the presale has sparked FOMO among cryptocurrency fans. One of the highest presale tokens this year, the meme currency raised over $13.5 million.

Like the majority of brand-new meme coins, Big Eyes won’t be a part of the doge ecosystem. The cryptocurrency initiative will use a different strategy and target cat lovers instead. Being a cat-themed token, Big Eyes will have an advantage over rivals.

The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem will serve as a wealth-creating platform and provide users with a variety of financial advantages. You can use the cryptocurrency initiative to benefit from DeFi as well as the NFTs market while indirectly promoting social well-being. This is true since Big Eyes uses DeFi and NFTs and donates to charities that promote ocean protection. Great features and a high adoption potential make this a fantastic project. To take advantage of the presale’s potential price boost, visit the official website today. Use exclusive code BIGsave448 when buying from the Big Eyes presale via the button below for BIG bonuses and content!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

