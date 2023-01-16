Met police officer admits to 24 counts of rape and 49 charges in total Close
Trending:

Almeria’s first forest fire of 2023 breaks out in Lubrin municipality

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 19:24

Image of forest fire in Lubin, Almeria. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Lubrin municipality is the location of Almeria’s first forest fire of 2023.

 

As reported this evening, Monday, January 16, by Plan Infoca on its official Twitter profile, a forest fire has broken out in Almeria’s Lubrin municipality in the Levante region. The blaze is believed to have originated in the so-called Cortijada del Chive de Arriba area at 4:50pm.

Four crews of firefighters specialised in battling forest fires have been deployed to the location, along with two fire appliances. An environmental agent and members of the Levante Almeriense Firefighters Consortium are also said to be participating in extinguishing the flames of Almeria’s first forest fire of 2023.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading